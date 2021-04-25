6 Storm Team Starwatch: Catch the Pink Supermoon Monday!

Welcome to the 82nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, April 26th 2021

Tonight marks the April Full Moon (NASA). This Full Moon will occur at 11:32 P.M. EDT and is sometimes called the Pink Moon (NASA). In addition to being a Full Moon, this will also be a Supermoon, the first of two in 2021 (NASA). A Supermoon occurs when a New or Full Moon is within 90% of perigee (when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit) (NASA). During a Full Moon Supermoon, the Moon will be bigger and brighter than normal (NASA).

This Moon is sometimes called the Pink Moon after the herb moss pink, which is a plant native to the eastern United States that is one of the earliest flowers to bloom in spring (NASA). This Moon however will not actually appear pink. This Full Moon is also sometimes called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, the Fish Moon and the Paschal Moon (NASA).

In addition, tonight around dusk you will be able to see the planet Mars (Sky & Telescope). It will be near Pollux and Castor in the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-23-may-1/

Wednesday, April 28th-Thursday, April 29th 2021

Wednesday night into Thursday morning you will be able to see the star Antares near the Moon (NASA). Check out the image below for an idea of what to see early Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, Mercury will be visible above the horizon in the West-Northwest right after twilight (NASA).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-23-may-1/

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1818/the-next-full-moon-is-a-supermoon-pink-moon/