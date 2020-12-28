6 Storm Team Starwatch: Full Moon this week!

Welcome to the 67th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, December 29th 2020

Tonight marks December’s Full Moon (NASA). This Full Moon is called the Cold Moon. The Moon will be full at exactly 10:28 PM EST (NASA).

Friday, January 1st 2021

Jupiter and Saturn will be a little more than 1 degree apart if you look low in the Southwestern sky (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, January 2nd 2021

Early this morning the Earth will be at perihelion, or the closest point to the Sun in its orbit (NASA).

