6 Storm Team Starwatch: January Wolf Moon this week

Welcome to the 70th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Thursday, January 28th 2021

Tonight is the January Full Moon (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is called the Wolf Moon.

Saturday, January 30th 2021

Tonight you will be able to see the Winter Triangle if you look to the Southeast (Sky & Telescope). Wait until it is fully dark outside to see these three stars: Sirius, Procyon and Betelgeuse (Sky & Telescope). Procyon is called the Little Dog Star and is located in the constellation Canis Minor (Sky & Telescope). Sirius is called the Big Dog Star and is located in the constellation Canis Major (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-january-22-30-2/