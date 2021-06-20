6 Storm Team Starwatch: June Full Moon This Week!

Tuesday, June 22nd 2021
The Moon is nearly Full and will be above the bright star Antares tonight (Sky & Telescope). Antares is located in the constellation Scorpius (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.
Wednesday, June 23rd 2021
Tonight after sunset you will be able to see Mars and Venus as well as the two bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). You’ll want to look West-Northwest to see this (Sky & Telescope).
Thursday, June 24th 2021
The June Full Moon occurs today at exactly 2:40 P.M. EDT (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is called the Honey Moon because it is low across the sky at night and as a result the summertime haze can make it appear yellow (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is also sometimes called the Strawberry Moon (NASA).
