6 Storm Team Starwatch: June Full Moon This Week!

Tuesday, June 22nd 2021

The Moon is nearly Full and will be above the bright star Antares tonight (Sky & Telescope). Antares is located in the constellation Scorpius (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Wednesday, June 23rd 2021

Tonight after sunset you will be able to see Mars and Venus as well as the two bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). You’ll want to look West-Northwest to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Thursday, June 24th 2021

The June Full Moon occurs today at exactly 2:40 P.M. EDT (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is called the Honey Moon because it is low across the sky at night and as a result the summertime haze can make it appear yellow (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is also sometimes called the Strawberry Moon (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-18-26/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1257/the-next-full-moon-is-the-strawberry-moon/