6 Storm Team Starwatch: Jupiter and Saturn visible in the sky this week!

Welcome to the 60th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Friday, November 6th 2020

Saturn and Jupiter will be visible in the sky tonight (Sky & Telescope). In order to see these planets look to the South-Southwest about 1 hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). In addition to these planets, you will be able to see the teapot asterism which is a group of stars in the constellation Sagittarius (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sunday, November 8th 2020

The Last Quarter Moon occurs today (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

