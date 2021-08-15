6 Storm Team Starwatch: Jupiter and Saturn visible this week

Welcome to the 92nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!
Monday, August 16th – Tuesday, August 17th 2021
The next few nights after sunset you will be able to see the Moon near the bright star Antares (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky. The best opportunity to see this will be about 45 minutes after sunset looking South.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
Mercury and Mars are in conjunction tonight (Sky & Telescope). They will be about only 0.1 degrees apart in North America (Sky & Telescope). Shortly after sunset will be the best time to look for Mercury, located just slightly above the horizon (Sky & Telescope).
Thursday, August 19th 2021
Jupiter is at opposition today, meaning it is opposite the Sun as seen from Earth (Sky & Telescope). This is when Jupiter will be its brightest.
Friday, August 20th – Saturday, August 21st 2021
The nearly Full Moon will be visible near Saturn and Jupiter the next few nights (Sky & Telescope). The best time to see these planets will be about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021
Today is the August Full Moon (NASA). This Full Moon is sometimes called the Sturgeon Moon. Additionally, this Full Moon is called a seasonal blue Moon because it is the third Full Moon out of four this season (NASA). Typically, there are only three Full Moons a season (NASA).
The following sites were used in creation of this blog:
https://www.nasa.gov/mediacast/jpl/whats-up-august-2021
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1933/full-moon-guide-july-august-2021/
https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-13-21/