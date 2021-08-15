6 Storm Team Starwatch: Jupiter and Saturn visible this week

Welcome to the 92nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, August 16th – Tuesday, August 17th 2021

The next few nights after sunset you will be able to see the Moon near the bright star Antares (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky. The best opportunity to see this will be about 45 minutes after sunset looking South.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-13-21/

Wednesday, August 18th 2021

Mercury and Mars are in conjunction tonight (Sky & Telescope). They will be about only 0.1 degrees apart in North America (Sky & Telescope). Shortly after sunset will be the best time to look for Mercury, located just slightly above the horizon (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, August 19th 2021

Jupiter is at opposition today, meaning it is opposite the Sun as seen from Earth (Sky & Telescope). This is when Jupiter will be its brightest.

Friday, August 20th – Saturday, August 21st 2021

The nearly Full Moon will be visible near Saturn and Jupiter the next few nights (Sky & Telescope). The best time to see these planets will be about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-13-21/

Sunday, August 22nd 2021

Today is the August Full Moon (NASA). This Full Moon is sometimes called the Sturgeon Moon. Additionally, this Full Moon is called a seasonal blue Moon because it is the third Full Moon out of four this season (NASA). Typically, there are only three Full Moons a season (NASA).

The following sites were used in creation of this blog:

https://www.nasa.gov/mediacast/jpl/whats-up-august-2021

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1933/full-moon-guide-july-august-2021/

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-13-21/