6 Storm Team Starwatch: Jupiter and Saturn visible this week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to the 92nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, August 16th – Tuesday, August 17th 2021

The next few nights after sunset you will be able to see the Moon near the bright star Antares (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky. The best opportunity to see this will be about 45 minutes after sunset looking South.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope
https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-13-21/

Wednesday, August 18th 2021

Mercury and Mars are in conjunction tonight (Sky & Telescope). They will be about only 0.1 degrees apart in North America (Sky & Telescope). Shortly after sunset will be the best time to look for Mercury, located just slightly above the horizon (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, August 19th 2021

Jupiter is at opposition today, meaning it is opposite the Sun as seen from Earth (Sky & Telescope). This is when Jupiter will be its brightest.

Friday, August 20th – Saturday, August 21st 2021

The nearly Full Moon will be visible near Saturn and Jupiter the next few nights (Sky & Telescope). The best time to see these planets will be about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope
https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-13-21/

Sunday, August 22nd 2021

Today is the August Full Moon (NASA). This Full Moon is sometimes called the Sturgeon Moon. Additionally, this Full Moon is called a seasonal blue Moon because it is the third Full Moon out of four this season (NASA). Typically, there are only three Full Moons a season (NASA).

The following sites were used in creation of this blog:

https://www.nasa.gov/mediacast/jpl/whats-up-august-2021

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1933/full-moon-guide-july-august-2021/

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-13-21/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Local nonprofits hold back to school celebration

Standoff ends with one in custody

Rural Metro responds to fire along Rutledge Pike

Fugitive arrested

Man drowns in Knox County pond

Weigel's celebrates 90 years