6 Storm Team Starwatch: Jupiter and Saturn visible this week

This week and throughout the month of April you will be able to see Jupiter and Saturn during the early dawn hours (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below to see how the sky will look early Saturday, April 3rd 2021 (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-26-april-3/

Wednesday, March 31st 2021

Tonight you can see the two bright stars Pollux and Castor after dark if you look to the South (Sky & Telescope). Pollux is slightly brighter than Castor (Sky & Telescope). With binoculars you will be able to see the stars easily even with light pollution or moonlight (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, April 2nd 2021

Shortly after twilight you will be able to see Arcturus, the Spring Star (Sky & Telescope). It will be in the East moving higher in the sky while Sirius, the Winter Star descends in the Southwest (Sky & Telescope).

