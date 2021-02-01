6 Storm Team Starwatch: Last Quarter Moon and several bright stars visible this week

Welcome to the 71st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Thursday, February 4th 2021

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Friday, February 5th – Sunday, February 7th 2021

The next few mornings if you look to the South-Southeast before sunrise you will be able to see the waning crescent Moon as well as the constellation Scorpius (Sky & Telescope). You will also be able to see the bright star Antares (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-january-29-february-6-2/

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

