6 Storm Team Starwatch: Lyrid meteor shower peaks this week

Welcome to the 81st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, April 19th 2021

Early this morning marks the First Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). The First Quarter Moon occurs at 2:59 A.M. EDT (Sky & Telescope). To the right of the Moon you will be able to see the two bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). The star Procyon is to the lower left of the Moon (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, April 21st – Thursday, April 22nd 2021

Around dusk look high in the sky to the South to see the Moon near the bright star Regulus (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, late Wednesday night early Thursday morning the Lyrid meteor shower peaks (Sky & Telescope). According to NASA, the peak meteor count is about 20 meteors/hour (NASA). This shower can sometimes be unpredictable (Sky & Telescope), but has been known to produce fireballs (American Meteor Society). For your best chance at viewing the meteors, make sure you are away from light pollution and somewhere with a wide open sky so you can look in all directions.

