6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week!

Welcome to the 72nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Thursday, February 18th – Saturday, February 20th 2021

The next few nights you will be able to see the Moon, Mars, the bright star Aldebaran and the star cluster Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). In order to see this you want to look South and almost overhead after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-12-20-2/

Friday, February 19th 2021

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

