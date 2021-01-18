6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and Uranus in conjunction this week

Welcome to the 69th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, January 20th 2021

Today marks the First Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

Additionally tonight Mars and Uranus will be in conjunction (Sky & Telescope). You will need binoculars to see Uranus as it will appear small to the lower left of Mars (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, January 22nd – Sunday, January 24th 2021

The next few nights you will be able to see the Moon near Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster (Sky & Telescope). To see this, look Southeast high in the sky about 1 hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope



