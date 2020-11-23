6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars, Jupiter and Saturn all visible this week!

Welcome to the 63rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, November 24th – Thursday, November 26th 2020

The next few nights you will be able to see Mars (Sky & Telescope)! The best time to look is around 7 PM (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the Southeast to see this planet (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be in the waxing gibbous phase Tuesday (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, November 27th 2020

Tonight after sunset Jupiter and Saturn will be visible (Sky & Telescope). You will also be able to see the stars Alpha and Beta Capricorni (Sky & Telescope). The Teapot asterism in the constellation Sagittarius will also be visible (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

