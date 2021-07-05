6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mercury visible during the early mornings this week

Welcome to the 86th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, July 6th – Thursday, July 8th 2021

If you are an early riser the next several mornings you will be able to see the waning crescent Moon near Mercury (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, the star cluster the Pleiades will be visible as well as the bright star Aldebaran (Sky & Telescope). Make sure to look East-Northeast to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope
Friday, July 9th 2021

Tonight after twilight look for the two brightest stars of summer, Vega and Arcturus (Sky & Telescope). Vega will be towards the East and Arcturus toward the Southwest depending on where you are located (Sky & Telescope).

