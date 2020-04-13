6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, April 13th – Sunday, April 19th 2020

Welcome to the 36th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!
Tuesday, April 14th 2020
Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.
Tuesday, April 14th – Thursday, April 16th 2020
The Moon will pass under Jupiter, Saturn and Mars (Sky & Telescope). Look to the Southeast one hour before sunrise to see this (Sky & Telescope).
Friday, April 17th 2020
If you look to the West about one hour after sunset you will be able to see the bright planet Venus (Sky & Telescope). Venus will be 10 degrees north of the star Aldebaran (Sky & Telescope).
