6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, April 20th – Sunday, April 26th 2020

Monday, April 20th 2020

Today the Moon is at apogee, or the farthest point from Earth in its orbit (NASA).

Wednesday, April 22nd 2020

This morning the Lyrid meteor shower will peak (NASA). While this meteor isn’t known for producing copious amounts of meteors, Wednesday is also the New Moon, so a lack of moonlight could help you view the meteors that are present (NASA). This meteor shower has a peak of about 10-15 meteors/hour (EarthSky).

Friday, April 24th 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the thin crescent Moon and Venus (Sky & Telescope). Look one hour after sunset to the West to see this (Sky & Telescope). You will be able to see Venus and the Moon again Saturday night as well (Sky & Telescope).

