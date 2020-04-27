6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, April 27th – Sunday, May 3rd 2020

Welcome to the 38th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, April 27th 2020

Venus will be visible and bright in the sky tonight if you look to the West about an hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). It will be to the lower right of the Moon (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, April 30th 2020

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Friday, May 1st – Saturday, May 2nd 2020

Friday and Saturday nights you will be able to see the star Regulus near the Moon (Sky & Telescope). The graphic below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_May01ev_COLOR-FIXED-1.jpg

Heads up! Next week the Eta Aquariids meteor shower will peak, so make sure to check out the 6 Storm Team Starwatch blog Monday, May 4th for more details!

