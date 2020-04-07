6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, April 6th – Sunday, April 12th 2020

Welcome to the 35th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, April 7th 2020

Tonight is the April Full Moon and it is also a Supermoon (NASA)! Supermoons occur when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, or at perigee. A Supermoon is when the Full Moon appears slightly larger and brighter because of its slightly closer proximity to Earth. Tonight’s Full Moon is called the Pink, Sprouting Grass, Egg, Fish, Paschal or Passover Moon and this is the largest Supermoon of the year because this Full Moon occurs closest to Earth (NASA).

Image Courtesy of NASA/Bill Dunford

This Supermoon occurs exactly at 10:35 PM EDT but it will appear full through Thursday morning (NASA).

You will also be able to see the two bright stars, Arcturus (left of the Moon) and Spica (lower right of the Moon) as well (Sky & Telescope).

