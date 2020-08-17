6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, August 17th – Sunday, August 23rd 2020

Welcome to the 52nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, August 18th 2020

The New Moon occurs tonight at 10:41 PM EDT (NASA). Remember, a New Moon is not visible in the sky, but without any moonlight obstructing your view you should be able to see Mars as well as the Great Square of Pegasus in the East (Sky & Telescope). The Great Square of Pegasus is an asterism that includes four stars.

Friday, August 21st 2020

The Moon is at perigee today (NASA). Perigee occurs when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

Additionally, both Friday and Saturday night you will be able to see the crescent Moon near the star Spica (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Aug22ev.jpg

