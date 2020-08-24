6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, August 24th – Sunday, August 30th 2020

Welcome to the 53rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, August 25th 2020

The First Quarter Moon occurs today (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Friday, August 28th – Saturday, August 29th 2020

Friday and Saturday nights you will be able to see the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn (Sky & Telescope). In order to see this you will need to look to the South-Southeast about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Aug28ev.jpg

Additionally, Saturday morning Venus and the bright stars Pollux and Castor will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for!

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Aug29mo.jpg

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-21-29-2/

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Aug28ev.jpg

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Aug29mo.jpg