6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 9th 2020

Welcome to the 51st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, August 3rd 2020

The August Full Moon occurs today (NASA)! The Algonquin tribes called this Full Moon the Sturgeon Moon because of the large fish that were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water during this time of year (NASA). The August Full Moon is also sometimes called the Green Corn Moon, the Raksha Bandhan Moon and Nikini Poya (NASA). It also marks the end of the Esala Perahera festival (NASA).

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers (NASA) while Nikini Poya is the holiday associated with the August Full Moon in Sri Lanka (NASA).

The Moon will appear full through early Wednesday morning (NASA).

Additionally, Mars will be at perihelion, or closest to the Sun in its orbit (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, August 5th 2020

Today marks the midpoint of summer (Sky & Telescope). This officially occurs at 1:08 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). The midpoint of summer is halfway between the summer solstice and the autumnal equinox (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, August 8th – Sunday, August 9th 2020

Saturday night into Sunday morning Mars will appear near the Moon (NASA). Additionally, at 9:51 AM EDT Sunday morning the Moon will be at apogee or farthest from Earth in its orbit (NASA).

A look ahead… next week the Perseid meteor shower peaks late Tuesday, August 11th into early Wednesday, August 12th (NASA)!

