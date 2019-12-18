6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, December 16th – Sunday, December 22nd 2019

Welcome to the 21st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Wednesday, December 18th 2019

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon. A Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. Additionally, tonight the Moon will be at perigee, which is when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

Saturday, December 21st 2019

Today is the Winter Solstice or the first day of astronomical winter! The Winter Solstice marks the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. The seasons are caused by the tilt of the Earth and during the Winter Solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted the furthest away from the Sun it is all year.

Image Courtesy of NASA

https://blogs.nasa.gov/Watch_the_Skies/wp-content/uploads/sites/193/2019/06/solstice6.jpg

The following sites were used in creating this blog:

https://blogs.nasa.gov/Watch_the_Skies/wp-content/uploads/sites/193/2019/06/solstice6.jpg

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html