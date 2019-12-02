6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, December 2nd – Sunday, December 8th 2019

Welcome to the 19th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Wednesday, December 4th 2019

Tonight is a First Quarter Moon. Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Image Courtesy of NASA

Image Courtesy of NASA

The Moon will also be at apogee, or the farthest point from Earth in its orbit.

Thursday, December 5th 2019

The Geminid meteor shower begins this week. This meteor shower doesn’t peak until around December 14th, but due to a nearly Full Moon later in the month, this will be a good time to look for meteors! Meteors will appear to originate from the constellation Gemini. (Astronomy.com)

