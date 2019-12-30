6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, December 30th 2019 – Sunday, January 5th 2020

Welcome to the 23rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Wednesday, January 1st 2020

The Moon is at apogee today, which means it is farthest from Earth in its orbit. (NASA)

Thursday, January 2nd 2020

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon. Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon. (NASA)

Saturday, January 4th 2020

Late Friday night/early this morning the Quadrantids meteor shower is expected to peak! You could see 50-100 meteors! The Quadrantid radiant point is at a right angle between the Big Dipper and the star Arcturus. However, it is important to remember that you can look anywhere in the sky to see a meteor! (NASA, Earthsky.org)

Image of the radiant for the Quadrantid meteor shower

Image Courtesy of Earthsky.org

Sunday, January 5th 2020

Today is perihelion, or when the Earth is closest to the Sun. This happens once a year. Even though we are closer to the Sun, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the Sun during winter, so our weather will not be affected! (NASA)

