6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, December 9th 2019 – Sunday, December 15th 2019

Welcome to the 20th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Thursday, December 12th 2019

Tonight is the December Full Moon! This is called the Cold Moon. The Moon will peak right after midnight on Thursday.

Image Courtesy of NASA

http://asd.gsfc.nasa.gov/blueshift/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/528691main_Super_Moon.jpg

Friday, December 13th – Saturday, December 14th 2019

Friday/Saturday the Geminid meteor shower peaks. Typically, this meteor shower is great for spotting meteors, however this year some of the brightness from the waning Moon might making spotting meteors a little more difficult. The Geminid meteor shower is also associated with an asteroid, not a comet like most meteor showers. 3200 Phaethon is the asteroid responsible for the Geminids. Remember, meteors can be seen in any part of the sky, so set up a seat and check it out! (American Meteor Society)

The following sites were used in creating this blog:

https://www.amsmeteors.org/2019/12/viewing-the-geminid-meteor-shower-in-2019/

http://asd.gsfc.nasa.gov/blueshift/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/528691main_Super_Moon.jpg

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html