6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, February 10th – Sunday, February 16th 2020

Welcome to the 28th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, February 10th 2020

Tonight the Moon will be at perigee or closest to Earth in its orbit (NASA). It will look slightly larger and brighter than usual!

Additionally, tonight at dusk Mercury reaches its greatest Eastern elongation from the Sun (Astronomy.com). It will be visible after sunset if you look to the WSW (Astronomy.com). The image below courtesy of Astronomy.com shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Astronomy.com

http://www.astronomy.com/-/media/Images/MercuryatGEE210.jpg?mw=600

Friday, February 15th 2020

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

