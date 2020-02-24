6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, February 24th – Sunday, March 1st 2020

Welcome to the 30th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Wednesday, February 26th 2020

The Moon will be at apogee today or at the farthest point from Earth in its orbit (NASA). This will make it look slightly smaller than usual.

Thursday, February 27th 2020

Tonight around dusk you will be able to see the waxing Moon and Venus about 5 degrees apart (Sky & Telescope). They will both be over the Western horizon (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://s22380.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Feb27ev_COLOR-FIXED.jpg

Sunday, March 1st 2020

At dawn you will be able to see Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. These plants will be present through March before Mars overtakes Jupiter later on in the month (American Meteorological Society).

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://www.skyandtelescope.com/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-21-29/

