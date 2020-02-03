6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, February 3rd – Sunday, February 9th 2020

Welcome to the 27th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Saturday, February 8th 2020 – Early Sunday, February 9th 2020

Early Saturday morning, the Moon will be near the Beehive cluster (NASA). This cluster is in the constellation Cancer (Space.com). This cluster will be a little hard to see because of the brightness from the Moon so you may want to try to move the Moon outside your field of view if you plan to look at this with binoculars or a telescope (Space.com).

Late Saturday night/early Sunday morning is the February Full Moon (NASA). This Full Moon is called the Snow Moon (Space.com). Additionally, the Moon will be “closest” to Earth in its orbit, or at perigee, making it a Supermoon (Sky & Telescope). However, this month there is some debate as to whether or not this Full Moon should be given the Supermoon title. This is because the Full Moon occurs about a day and a half before perigee, making it almost a Supermoon (Space.com).

Image Courtesy of NASA

