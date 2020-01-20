6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, January 20th – Sunday, January 26th 2020

Welcome to the 25th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Thursday, January 23rd 2020

Tonight Venus will be visible in the sky. Look to the Southwest after sunset to see this planet. It will look like the brightest point of light in the sky. (Astronomy.com)

Image Courtesy of NASA

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/system/stellar_items/image_files/3_feature_1600x900_venus.jpg

Friday, January 24th 2020

Tonight is the New Moon. This occurs exactly at 4:42 PM EST. Remember, a New Moon is not visible in the sky! (NASA)

