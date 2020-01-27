Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, January 27th – Sunday, February 2nd 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to the 26th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week! 

Wednesday, January 29th 2020

Tonight the Moon will be at apogee or at the farthest point from Earth in its orbit (NASA).

Friday, January 31st 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the Moon and Uranus (EarthSky.org). Look to the Southwest to see this planet (EarthSky.org)! The image below shows what you can expect to see.

https://en.es-static.us/upl/2020/01/Multiple-Moon-Hamal-Uranus-Aries-2019-Jan-31-Feb-1.jpg

Saturday, February 2nd 2020

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

The following sites were used in creating this blog:

https://earthsky.org/tonight/moon-and-uranus-in-front-of-pisces

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://en.es-static.us/upl/2020/01/Multiple-Moon-Hamal-Uranus-Aries-2019-Jan-31-Feb-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter