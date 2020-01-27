6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, January 27th – Sunday, February 2nd 2020

Welcome to the 26th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Wednesday, January 29th 2020

Tonight the Moon will be at apogee or at the farthest point from Earth in its orbit (NASA).

Friday, January 31st 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the Moon and Uranus (EarthSky.org). Look to the Southwest to see this planet (EarthSky.org)! The image below shows what you can expect to see.

Saturday, February 2nd 2020

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

