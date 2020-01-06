6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, January 6th – Sunday, January 12th 2020

Welcome to the 24th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Friday, January 10th 2020

Tonight is the January Full Moon. The Full Moon in January is called the Wolf Moon because January is when wolves were known to howl outside Indian villages (Space.com). This year there will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse (Space.com). To see the whole eclipse you need to live in Europe, East Africa or Asia (Space.com). A penumbral lunar eclipse is a partial lunar eclipse in which only the penumbra, or outer shadow of the Earth falls on the surface of the Moon. This kind of eclipse is harder to see because it simply looks like the Moon is shaded darker (Earthsky.org).

https://en.es-static.us/upl/2019/12/penumbral-eclipse-jan-10-2020.png

Image Courtesy of Space.com

Saturday, January 11th 2019

Tonight the gibbous Moon will be seen near the Beehive cluster (NASA). The Beehive cluster is a group of stars is also called Praesepe and Messier 44 (Space.com). Look to the Northeast to see this (Space.com).

