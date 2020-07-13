6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, July 13th – Sunday, July 19th 2020

Welcome to the 48th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Several viewers have sent us photos of Comet NEOWISE this past week. You will still be able to see Comet NEOWISE this week, but the best time to view it will change (Sky & Telescope)! From July 14th onward, look for Comet NEOWISE during the evening (Sky & Telescope). It is best to go somewhere away from light pollution and look about an hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). It will be just above the Northwestern horizon (Sky & Telescope). After Tuesday, July 14th Comet NEOWISE will be getting dimmer and higher in the sky (Sky & Telescope). The best way to take photos of Comet NEOWISE is to use a camera that can take exposures for several seconds long (Sky & Telescope). Through July 15th you may still be able to catch NEOWISE before sunrise before the best time to view it shifts to the evening (Sky & Telescope). See the images below for reference.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

This chart shows the appearance of Comet NEOWISE in the mornings of July 10–15.

Sky & Telescope

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

This chart shows the appearance of Comet NEOWISE on the evenings of July 14–23.

Sky & Telescope

Comet NEOWISE is named for the NASA telescope that discovered it back on March 27th (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, July 14th 2020

Early Tuesday morning (around 3 AM) Jupiter will be at opposition (NASA). This means that it will be opposite the Sun as seen from Earth (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, Jupiter will be at its closest and brightest for the year (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, July 17th – Sunday, July 19th 2020

Look East the next few mornings to see Venus and Mercury (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky!

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

