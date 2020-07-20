6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, July 20th – Sunday, July 26th 2020

Welcome to the 49th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, July 20th 2020

Today is the New Moon (NASA). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye (NASA).

Tonight also marks Saturn’s opposition (NASA). This means that Earth is between the Sun and Saturn (EarthSky.org). When planets are at opposition, they appear the brightest they are all year and are closest to Earth (EarthSky.org). Opposition occurs exactly at 5:33 PM EDT (NASA). Saturn will be visible high in the South around midnight (EarthSky.org). The image below shows you what to look for in the sky. “The Teapot” (seen below) is an asterism, or group of stars.

Image Courtesy of EarthSky.org

Saturday, July 25th

Early this morning you will be able to see Mercury and several stars (Sky & Telescope)! Look to the East-Northeast about 30 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky!

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, the Moon is at perigee (NASA). This means the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

