6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, July 27th – Sunday, August 2nd 2020

Welcome to the 50th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, July 27th 2020

Today is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Additionally, late tonight and into Wednesday is the peak of the Delta Aquariids meteor shower (EarthSky.org). While this meteor shower favors the Southern Hemisphere, those located in the mid-north latitudes can also see its meteors (Earthsky.org). The best viewing times are after midnight and before dawn (EarthSky.org). This meteor shower can be seen from late July into August (EarthSky.org).

Friday, July 31st – Monday, August 3rd 2020

This weekend you will also be able to see the Moon as well as the Sagittarius Teapot, which is an asterism or group of stars (Sky & Telescope). Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible on Saturday (Sky & Telescope). The image below details what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Aug01ev.jpg

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/everything-you-need-to-know-delta-aquarid-meteor-shower

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-24-august-1/

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Aug01ev.jpg