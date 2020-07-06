6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, July 6th – Sunday, July 12th 2020

Welcome to the 47th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, July 6th 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the constellation Scorpius which is called the “Orion of Summer” (Sky & Telescope). You will be able to see this constellation in the sky if you look to the South right after sunset (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, July 9th 2020

After dark you will be able to see the lowest star of the Summer Triangle in the east-southeast (Sky & Telescope). This is the star Altair (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, July 10th 2020

Jupiter and Saturn will be visible tonight if you look to the Southeast at about 10 PM (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sunday, July 12th 2020

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon (NASA SKYCAL). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon. Additionally, tonight the Moon will be at apogee (NASA SKYCAL) or the farthest from Earth in its orbit. This makes the Moon appear slightly smaller and dimmer than normal.

