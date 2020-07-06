1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases hit 52,155 with 724 new cases on Monday
Charlie Daniels dead: Country music legend passes away after suffering stroke
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 4th new COVID-19 death in last 5 days, 9th overall

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, July 6th – Sunday, July 12th 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to the 47th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, July 6th 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the constellation Scorpius which is called the “Orion of Summer” (Sky & Telescope). You will be able to see this constellation in the sky if you look to the South right after sunset (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, July 9th 2020

After dark you will be able to see the lowest star of the Summer Triangle in the east-southeast (Sky & Telescope). This is the star Altair (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, July 10th 2020

Jupiter and Saturn will be visible tonight if you look to the Southeast at about 10 PM (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope
https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_July10ev.jpg

Sunday, July 12th 2020

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon (NASA SKYCAL). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon. Additionally, tonight the Moon will be at apogee (NASA SKYCAL) or the farthest from Earth in its orbit. This makes the Moon appear slightly smaller and dimmer than normal.

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-3-11-2/

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_July10ev.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter