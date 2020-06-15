6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, June 15th – Sunday, June 21st 2020

Welcome to the 44th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Saturday, June 20th 2020

Today is the summer solstice (NASA)! The Summer Solstice marks the official start of astronomical summer. The tilt of the Earth is what causes the seasons. Earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees. On the summer solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted towards the Sun. The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest night (National Weather Service). The opposite is true for the Southern Hemisphere, where winter will begin.

On the summer solstice, the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer at noon (National Weather Service). After the summer solstice you will notice early dawns and late sunsets. Additionally, today at noon your shadow will be the shortest it is all year long (NASA Science)!

