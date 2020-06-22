6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, June 22nd – Sunday, June 28th 2020

Welcome to the 45th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, June 22nd 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the crescent moon near the stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky. Look West-Northwest to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_June22ev.jpg

Wednesday, June 24th 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the brightest star in the constellation Leo, Regulus (Sky & Telescope). Look West to see this star (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_June25ev.jpg

Friday, June 26th 2020

You will be able to see Venus in the sky early this morning (Sky & Telescope). Look to the East-Northeast about 45 minutes before sunrise to see this planet (Sky & Telescope). Every morning Venus will be getting a little higher in the sky (Sky & Telescope). The star cluster Pleiades will also be visible (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, June 28th 2020

Early this morning the First Quarter Moon occurs (NASA). Remember a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

