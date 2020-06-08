6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, June 8th – Sunday, June 14th 2020

Welcome to the 43rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, June 8th 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the Big Dipper (Sky & Telescope). It will be hanging downward by its handle (Sky & Telescope). To see this look to the Northwest (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, the star Vega will be visible (Sky & Telescope). It is the brightest star right now in the East (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, June 9th 2020

Once the sun sets, the star Vega will dominate the Eastern sky (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, June 12th 2020

Tonight you will be able to see Mercury near the stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Pollux and Castor are both in the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_June12ev.jpg

Additionally, early Saturday morning marks the Last Quarter Moon (NASA). This occurs at 2:24 AM EDT (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon. Additionally, Mars will be to the upper right of the Moon and will look orange (Sky & Telescope).

