6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, March 16th – Sunday, March 22nd 2020

Happy Monday! Welcome to the 33rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, March 16th 2020

Today is the Last Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Wednesday, March 18th 2020

It is the 55th anniversary of man’s first spacewalk by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov (Astronomy.com). Additionally, the waning crescent Moon will be near two planets in the morning (Astronomy.com). Look to the Southeast to see the Moon move South of Mars and then South of Jupiter (Astronomy.com).

Additionally, at around 8 PM EDT the Moon will pass about 2 degrees South of Saturn (Astronomy.com).

Thursday, March 19th 2020

Today marks the first day of astronomical spring! This is called the Vernal or Spring Equinox and this occurs when the Earth is tilted neither toward nor away from the Sun.

The Earth is tilted 23.5 degrees on its axis and it is the tilt of the Earth that gives us the seasons. On the Vernal Equinox, there is an equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

Friday, March 20th 2020

This morning if you look to the Southeast about two hours before sunrise you will be able to see Mars and Jupiter (Astronomy.com).

