6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, March 2nd – Sunday, March 8th 2020

Happy Monday! Welcome to the 31st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!
Monday, March 2nd 2020
Tonight is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.
Friday, March 6th 2020
You will be able to see the star Arcturus tonight in the sky (Sky & Telescope). Look to the East-Northeast after dusk to see this (Sky & Telescope). If you find the Big Dipper in the Northeast and then follow its handle down and to the lower right that’s where you should find this star (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows you what to look for (Sky & Telescope).
Sunday, March 8th 2020
At 2 AM this morning Daylight Savings Time begins. Set your clocks forward one hour!
The following websites were used in the creation of this blog:
https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html
https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-28-march-7/
https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Mar07ev.jpg