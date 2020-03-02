6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, March 2nd – Sunday, March 8th 2020

Happy Monday! Welcome to the 31st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, March 2nd 2020

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Friday, March 6th 2020

You will be able to see the star Arcturus tonight in the sky (Sky & Telescope). Look to the East-Northeast after dusk to see this (Sky & Telescope). If you find the Big Dipper in the Northeast and then follow its handle down and to the lower right that’s where you should find this star (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows you what to look for (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Mar07ev.jpg

Sunday, March 8th 2020

At 2 AM this morning Daylight Savings Time begins. Set your clocks forward one hour!

