6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, March 30th – Sunday, April 5th 2020

Happy Monday! Welcome to the 34th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Wednesday, April 1st 2020

This morning is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). It occurs at 6:21 AM EDT (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Friday, April 3rd 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the planet Venus close to the star cluster Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). Look to the West to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Apr03ev.jpg

