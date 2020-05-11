6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, May 11th – Sunday, May 17th 2020

Welcome to the 40th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, May 12th 2020 – Friday, May 15th 2020

Before dawn on Tuesday the waning gibbous Moon can be seen near Saturn and Jupiter (Sky & Telescope). Look South-Southeast to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). As the week progresses the Moon will shift to be near Mars (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_May12mo.jpg

Thursday, May 14th 2020

This morning is the Last Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

