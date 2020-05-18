6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, May 18th – Sunday, May 24th 2020

Welcome to the 41st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, May 18th 2020

Today the Moon will be at apogee or farthest from Earth in its orbit (NASA). This means the Moon may appear smaller or dimmer than usual.

Thursday, May 21st 2020

Venus and Mercury will be in conjunction after twilight if you look to the West-Northwest (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look in the sky about 30 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). Venus will be about 30 times brighter than Mercury (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows you what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, May 22nd 2020

Mercury and Venus will still be close together tonight (Sky & Telescope). Again, you will want to look to the West-Northwest about 30 minutes after sunset to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, May 23rd – Sunday, May 24th 2020

Finally, this weekend the Moon will be close to both Mercury and Venus (Sky & Telescope). You will be able to see a thin crescent Moon low below Venus and Mercury (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

