6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, May 25th – Sunday, May 31st 2020

Welcome to the 42nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, May 27th 2020

Tonight the Summer Triangle will shine bright (Sky & Telescope). The last star in the triangle, Altair, rises above the Eastern horizon after twilight (Sky & Telescope). Altair is the star in the triangle’s lower right corner (Sky & Telescope). The brightest star in this triangle is Vega which is at the top of the triangle (Sky & Telescope). Deneb is the star to the lower left of Vega (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what the Summer Triangle looks like.

Image Courtesy of NASA

https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/1506/RBA_ADV_2048.jpg

Friday, May 29th 2020

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. Look to the Southwest to see this (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-may-22-30-2/