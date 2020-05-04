6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, May 4th – Sunday, May 10th 2020

Welcome to the 39th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, May 4th 2020 – Tuesday, May 5th 2020

The Eta Aquariids meteor shower peaks at the beginning of the week (NASA). About 10 meteors/hour are expected at the peak (Earthsky.org). These meteors result from the debris left behind by Halley’s Comet (Earthsky.org).

Thursday, May 7th 2020

The Moon will be full early this morning (NASA). This is also the last Full Moon Supermoon of 2020 (Earthsky.org). Remember, a Supermoon occurs when the Moon is at perigee or closest to Earth in its orbit. The Moon is technically at perigee on Tuesday (NASA), but given that the Full Moon will be occurring within 90% of the closest approach to Earth, this counts as a “Supermoon” (Earthsky.org). The May Full Moon is often called the “Flower Moon” (Space.com).

Image Courtesy of NASA

https://moon.nasa.gov/system/news_items/main_images/47_full_moon_mountains.jpg

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/everything-you-need-to-know-eta-aquarid-meteor-shower

https://earthsky.org/human-world/what-is-a-supermoon

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://moon.nasa.gov/system/news_items/main_images/47_full_moon_mountains.jpg

https://www.space.com/16830-full-moon-calendar.html