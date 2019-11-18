6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, November 18th – Sunday, November 24th 2019

Welcome to the 17th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, November 18th 2019

The Leonid meteor shower peaks this morning! This meteor shower is caused by debris from Comet Tempel-Tuttle. The Leonids are named for the constellation Leo, the Lion, where the meteors originate from. One thing to note, the Moon is in its waning gibbous phase, so the meteors will likely be a little difficult to see. (Earthsky.org)

Tuesday, November 19th 2019

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon. Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon. (NASA)

Thursday, November 21st 2019

Tonight there is the chance to see a brief, but intense meteor shower. The minor α-Monocerotid meteor shower will produce meteors from about 11:30 PM – 12:10 AM EST tonight. (Tony Rice)

Image Courtesy of Tony Rice

Saturday, November 23rd 2019

Tonight the Moon will be at perigee. This means the Moon will be closest to Earth in its orbit. (NASA)

Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information. In addition, the following sites were used in creating this blog:

https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/everything-you-need-to-know-leonid-meteor-shower

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html