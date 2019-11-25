6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, November 25th – Sunday, December 1st 2019

Welcome to the 18th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!
Tuesday, November 26th 2019
Tonight is a New Moon. Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye (NASA).
Thursday, November 28th 2019
Tonight the Moon will be seen close to Venus. This occurs about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope).
Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information.
