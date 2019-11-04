6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, November 4th – Sunday, November 10th 2019

Welcome to the 15th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, November 4th 2019

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon. Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon!

Thursday, November 7th 2019

The Moon is at apogee tonight, or the farthest from the Earth in its orbit.

This Week

The Southern Taurid meteor shower is expected to peak this week. This meteor shower is known to produce fireballs, which are exceptionally bright meteors! (Earthsky.org)

https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/0910/IMG_4235_mikaelyan_c800.jpg

The following sites were used:

https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/0910/IMG_4235_mikaelyan_c800.jpg

https://earthsky.org/tonight/south-taurid-meteor-shower-in-november

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html