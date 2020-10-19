6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, October 19th – Sunday, October 25th 2020

Welcome to the 58th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, October 20th – Thursday, October 22nd 2020

The next few mornings the Orionid meteor shower will be at its peak (Sky & Telescope). The comet of origin for this meteor shower is Comet Halley and the radiant is the constellation Orion (NASA). This year you may be able to see 15 meteors per hour (NASA). The best way to see this meteor shower is to go somewhere away from light pollution and make sure to look all across the sky (NASA).

Meteors are formed from leftover pieces of comets and broken asteroids (NASA).

Additionally, Wednesday and Thursday nights Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). The best time to look up in the sky is about 1 hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). Make sure to look to the South-Southwest to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, October 23rd 2020

Today is the First Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

