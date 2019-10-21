6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, October 21st – Sunday, October 27th 2019

Welcome to the 13th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, October 21st 2019

This morning is the Last Quarter Moon. Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Tuesday, October 22nd 2019

The Orionids meteor shower peaks this morning. However, with the presence of the moon, moonlight will make it harder to see some of the faint meteors. The radiant is the point in the sky where the meteors appear to originate from. In this case, the radiant is the constellation Orion. Even though the meteors originate from Orion, you can look anywhere in the sky to see meteors. Meteors result from bits comet and asteroid.

Saturday, October 26th 2019

Tonight the Moon will be at Perigee, or the closest point to Earth in its orbit.

