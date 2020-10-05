6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, October 5th – Sunday, October 11th 2020

Welcome to the 57th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, October 5th 2020

Late tonight Mars is the closest it will be to Earth until 2035 (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, the waning gibbous moon will be visible tonight in the East next to the star cluster Pleiades to the upper left and Aldebaran to the lower left (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, October 9th – Sunday, October 11th 2020

Friday through Sunday mornings the Moon will be in the Southeast near the stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Over the next few days these stars and the Moon will be visible if you look before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky. Additionally, Friday night is the Last Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Oct10mo-SKY-COLOR-FIXED.jpg

